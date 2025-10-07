Left Menu

VinFast VF 7: The Unconventional SUV Redefining Indian Roads

The VinFast VF 7 SUV is making waves in the Indian market, symbolizing personal identity and uniqueness. Designed by Torino Design, it boasts a sporty look and a tech-rich cabin. Its distinctive features are attracting young, independent drivers who seek both style and innovation in electric vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:02 IST
VinFast VF 7: The Unconventional SUV Redefining Indian Roads
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The VinFast VF 7 SUV is carving out a niche in the Indian automotive market, not just as a means of transportation, but as a badge of individuality and style. Designed by the Italian Torino Design studio, the VF 7 is characterized by its bold, sporty aesthetics, setting it apart from the conventional SUVs seen on Indian roads.

The VF 7's design features include a fastback profile, a distinctive V-shaped badge, and slim tail lamps, all of which contribute to its unique visual appeal. Inside, the vehicle blends minimalism with warmth, showcasing a 12.9-inch central screen, vegan leather interiors, and climate control, ensuring comfort and convenience for drivers and passengers alike.

Equipped with advanced driver assistance systems, the VF 7 delivers both style and substance. It offers a modern driving experience with features like adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping aids, making it particularly suited for navigating busy Indian traffic, thus providing a compelling option for tech-savvy, style-conscious buyers.

TRENDING

1
Delhi Downpour: Traffic Woes and Temperature Dips

Delhi Downpour: Traffic Woes and Temperature Dips

 India
2
Chief Justice Shoe Attack Sparks National Outcry

Chief Justice Shoe Attack Sparks National Outcry

 India
3
Europe Eyes Euro-Denominated Stablecoin Revolution

Europe Eyes Euro-Denominated Stablecoin Revolution

 Global
4
Madrid Building Collapse Leaves Workers Missing, Search Underway

Madrid Building Collapse Leaves Workers Missing, Search Underway

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025