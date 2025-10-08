Left Menu

Tragic Idol Immersion: 12 Lives Lost in Utangan River

Twelve bodies were recovered from the Utangan river after a tragic incident during an idol immersion on Dussehra. Despite rescue efforts, including the involvement of NDRF, SDRF, and local teams, lives were lost due to deep pits exacerbated by illegal sand mining. Vishnu, a youth, was saved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 08-10-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 00:03 IST
Tragedy struck in the Khairagarh area during the festive occasion of Dussehra as twelve individuals drowned following an idol immersion in the Utangan river. Officials confirmed the recovery of their bodies on Tuesday, concluding a protracted rescue mission.

The victims were swept away while immersing an idol of Goddess Durga. National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, and other teams worked relentlessly for nearly 124 hours to retrieve the bodies, despite challenges posed by deep pits and diverted water flows.

Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar, who oversaw the operation, expressed gratitude to all involved in the rescue efforts, acknowledging the support from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and top police officials. The incident highlighted concerns about illegal sand mining, contributing to hazardous conditions in the river.

