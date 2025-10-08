Tragic Idol Immersion: 12 Lives Lost in Utangan River

Tragedy struck in the Khairagarh area during the festive occasion of Dussehra as twelve individuals drowned following an idol immersion in the Utangan river. Officials confirmed the recovery of their bodies on Tuesday, concluding a protracted rescue mission.

The victims were swept away while immersing an idol of Goddess Durga. National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, and other teams worked relentlessly for nearly 124 hours to retrieve the bodies, despite challenges posed by deep pits and diverted water flows.

Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar, who oversaw the operation, expressed gratitude to all involved in the rescue efforts, acknowledging the support from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and top police officials. The incident highlighted concerns about illegal sand mining, contributing to hazardous conditions in the river.

(With inputs from agencies.)