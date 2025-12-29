Rescue Operation Uncovers Trafficking in Manali

In a decisive operation, Manali police rescued four women who were coerced into illegal trade, officials reported on Monday.

Law enforcement acted on a tip-off about women being held involuntarily in Manali and Rangri, leading to raids in these regions.

Their efforts culminated in the arrest of Dharmindra Solanki and Nikki Parmar, residents of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The investigation is still progressing, stated Kullu SP Madan Lal.

(With inputs from agencies.)