Rescue Operation Uncovers Trafficking in Manali

Police in Manali successfully rescued four women who were victims of forced trade. The operation, prompted by a tip-off, resulted in the arrest of Dharmindra Solanki and Nikki Parmar, both from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Further investigations are ongoing, according to Kullu SP Madan Lal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manali | Updated: 29-12-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 14:42 IST
In a decisive operation, Manali police rescued four women who were coerced into illegal trade, officials reported on Monday.

Law enforcement acted on a tip-off about women being held involuntarily in Manali and Rangri, leading to raids in these regions.

Their efforts culminated in the arrest of Dharmindra Solanki and Nikki Parmar, residents of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The investigation is still progressing, stated Kullu SP Madan Lal.

