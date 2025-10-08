Rescue Mission on Everest: 900 Stranded Hikers Safely Evacuated
About 900 hikers and staff were stranded by a snowstorm on the Chinese side of Mount Everest. Nearly all were safely evacuated by Tuesday, while some suffered hypothermia. The scenic area was closed amid a weeklong holiday. A South Korean climber died on Mera Peak in Nepal.
A snowstorm stranded about 900 hikers and staff on the Chinese side of Mount Everest, but a successful rescue operation has ensured their safety, as confirmed by state media on Tuesday.
The severe storm hit the area on Saturday night, leaving 580 hikers and over 300 guides and workers stranded in tents at an altitude of over 4,900 meters. By Monday noon, 350 hikers had managed to descend, with the rest arriving by Tuesday.
Some hikers suffered from hypothermia, requiring assistance with food, medicine, heating, and oxygen supplies, dispatched by rescue teams. Meanwhile, on the Nepalese side, a South Korean climber tragically died on Mera Peak in a similar storm over the weekend.
