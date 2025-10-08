Left Menu

Hollywood, Bollywood Groups Rally for Copyright Safeguards Against AI

Hollywood and Bollywood groups are pressuring an Indian panel to enhance copyright protections, preventing AI firms from utilizing their intellectual property for training AI models. This move comes amid global disputes and varying regulations on AI and copyright laws.

Updated: 08-10-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:31 IST
Hollywood and Bollywood groups are intensifying efforts to lobby an Indian panel for stronger copyright protection measures, aimed at stopping AI companies from utilizing their content to develop new models, as revealed in recent letters.

Globally, content creators are in ongoing disputes with AI firms, prompting governments to swiftly develop regulations for new technologies. While Japan is more lenient in allowing AI firms to use copyrighted material, the European Union provides stricter rights for content owners to opt-out.

The entertainment industry's push highlights the global confrontation between traditional creators and AI advancements, as the race to regulate AI technologies heats up worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

