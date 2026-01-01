Left Menu

NMC Issues Update on Foreign Medical Student Regulations

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has updated its guidelines for students enrolled in the Bachelor of Science (BS) course at foreign medical institutes before November 18, 2021. These students must follow the Screening Test Regulation, 2002, and complete an additional one-year internship in India for adequate clinical exposure.

Updated: 01-01-2026 23:08 IST
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a corrigendum to its previous notice for students enrolled in Bachelor of Science (BS) courses at foreign medical institutes before November 18, 2021.

Such students, whether they took admission online or in-person, will now be governed by the Screening Test Regulation, 2002, according to NMC's latest directive. Furthermore, these students are required to complete an additional year of internship in India to ensure they receive sufficient clinical exposure, the Commission stated in a communication to all medical colleges and institutes.

The NMC emphasized that all other details in the earlier public notice dated November 7, 2023, remain unchanged, noting that this update is a one-time exemption specific to the affected students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

