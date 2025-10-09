Left Menu

Ben & Jerry's Ownership Change: A New Chapter Amidst Owner Disputes

Ben & Jerry's ice cream is set to change ownership, switching from Unilever to Magnum Ice Cream Co, amidst ongoing disputes regarding the brand's social mission. Founder Ben Cohen plans a buyout. The transition raises concerns over corporate control while vital social causes remain highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 02:16 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 02:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In November, Ben & Jerry's ice cream brand will transition its corporate ownership from Unilever to Magnum Ice Cream Co. Despite this change, co-founder Ben Cohen perceives little difference in corporate influence, anticipating ongoing tensions over social advocacy issues.

Cohen is spearheading an effort to reacquire the brand, asserting that Magnum, like Unilever, curtails Ben & Jerry's ability to address progressive social causes. This includes dialogue on Palestinian rights and U.S. immigration policies. Cohen revealed in a Reuters interview that the new owners maintain similar management tactics.

As Ben & Jerry's becomes a significant part of Magnum's portfolio, the stakes are rising. Cohen's buyout team faces resistance, with Unilever and Magnum withholding critical financial insights essential for negotiation progress. Cohen remains persistent in his buyout attempt, fueled by the brand's original social mission.

