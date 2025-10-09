Explore Elegance: Hindware's Revamped Experience Center Unveiled
Hindware unveils its revamped Experience Center in New Delhi, attended by Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia. The center showcases Hindware's portfolio, including premium brands and offers immersive experiences. Chairman Sandip Somany emphasizes innovation and quality while CEO Nirupam Sahay highlights the 'Sukoon' philosophy in customer journeys.
In a significant move, Hindware, India's top bathware brand, has unveiled its updated Experience Center in Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi. The event saw Bollywood star Tamannaah Bhatia and Hindware's top brass, including Chairman Sandip Somany and CEO Nirupam Sahay, guiding visitors through a futuristic experience in bathroom solutions.
The new center, reflective of Hindware's dedication to customer-centric innovation, provides a comprehensive display of its products, from luxury faucets to complete sanitaryware collections. The center aims to transform visitors' interactions with bathroom solutions, offering expert consultations and immersive design exploration.
Chairman Sandip Somany highlighted Hindware's six-decade journey of quality and forward-thinking design. Meanwhile, CEO Nirupam Sahay introduced their customer journey strategy, 'Designed for Sukoon', ensuring confidence and calmness from selection to installation. The revamped center, a showcase of Hindware's expansive network, enhances the company's robust retail footprint in India.
