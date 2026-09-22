Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 

Formula One statistics for Saturday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, round 15 of the championship: Lap ​distance: 6.003 km. Total distance: 306.049km (51 laps)

2025 pole position: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) ​Red Bull, one minute 41.117 seconds 2025 winner: Verstappen

Race lap ‌record: ​Charles Leclerc, 1:43.009. Ferrari, 2019 Start time: 1100GMT (1500 local)

AZERBAIJAN This year's race is being held on a Saturday as Sunday is the country's Remembrance Day, so everything shuffles forward one day and practice is held on Thursday with ‌qualifying on Friday. The grand prix is the first of three on successive weekends, with Malaysia (Bahrain GP) and Singapore the other two.

The challenging street circuit, with fast and wide straights and a winding and very narrow section through the old town, made its debut in 2016 as the European Grand Prix and has ‌20 corners. The name changed in 2017, when the race was held in June. There was no race in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Verstappen (2022, 2025) and Sergio ‌Perez (2021, 2023) are two-time winners in Baku, all with Red Bull. Other still active winners are Oscar Piastri (2024), Valtteri Bottas (2019) and Lewis Hamilton (2018). Ferrari's Leclerc has started on pole four times without winning. There have been seven different winners in nine races in Azerbaijan. Red Bull have won five times, Mercedes three times (including European Grand Prix), McLaren once.

Only three of the races have ⁠been won ​from pole (Nico Rosberg in 2016, Bottas in ⁠2019, Verstappen last year) but four winners have started on the front row. Daniel Ricciardo won for Red Bull from 10th on the grid in 2017 and Perez from sixth in ⁠2021.

Safety cars are a regular feature of races in Baku. CHAMPIONSHIP

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli leads teammate George Russell by 81 points after winning the Spanish Grand in Madrid. Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton is ​third and 101 points off the pace while McLaren's reigning champion Lando Norris is another five adrift.

Mercedes are 145 points clear of Ferrari ⁠in the constructors' standings. RACE WINS

Antonelli has won eight races this season, including five in a row early on and the most recent two. Russell and Norris have won two each, Hamilton and ⁠Leclerc ​one apiece. Hamilton took his first win since 2024 with victory in Barcelona and Leclerc won in Britain. Russell won in Australia and Austria, Antonelli in China, Japan, Miami, Canada, Monaco, Belgium, Italy and Spain, and Norris in Hungary and the Netherlands.

Mercedes have won 10 of 14 races. Hamilton has a record ⁠106 career victories from 394 starts and with three teams.

Verstappen has won 71 grands prix and is third on the all-time list behind Hamilton and ⁠Schumacher (91). POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole ⁠in all but four grands prix this season — Russell in Australia, Canada, Barcelona and Austria, Antonelli in China, Japan, Miami, Monaco, Britain and Belgium. Norris was on pole in Hungary, the Netherlands and Spain. Alpine's Pierre Gasly took ‌pole in Italy. Hamilton has had ‌a record 104 career poles, his most recent in Hungary in 2023.