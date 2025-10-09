Left Menu

Love Story Soars to Bestseller Status: Deblina Bhattacharyya’s Explosive Debut

Deblina Bhattacharyya’s debut novel, 'This Thing Called Love', captivates readers with its emotional depth. Set in Paris, the tale follows Amaira and Deven in a marriage of convenience. Boosted by strategic marketing, it quickly climbed Amazon’s charts and gained celebrity attention, marking its place among notable Indian romances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:45 IST
Love Story Soars to Bestseller Status: Deblina Bhattacharyya’s Explosive Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a remarkable debut, Deblina Bhattacharyya's novel, 'This Thing Called Love,' has captured the attention of romance readers across India. Since its release by Nu Voice Press, the book soared through Amazon's Top 100 books, notably snagging the #1 Bestseller Romance tag.

Set in the picturesque city of Paris, the novel tells the story of Amaira, an ambitious young chef, and Deven, her introverted husband. Bound by a marriage of convenience, their journey explores the complexities of love, miscommunication, and the potential for second chances, offering themes that resonate deeply with a wide audience.

An effective marketing push by Nu Voice Press, recognized for their Amazon-focused strategies, propelled the book into mainstream success, further amplified by a spotlight from actress Genelia D'Souza. Bhattacharyya's engagement with readers on Instagram (@author_deblina) further bolsters the novel's reach, establishing it as one of the shining new entries in India's romantic literature scene.

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Tensions: Russia and USA's Strained Efforts for Ukraine Peace

Diplomatic Tensions: Russia and USA's Strained Efforts for Ukraine Peace

 Global
2
BJP and LJP: The Smiling Negotiations

BJP and LJP: The Smiling Negotiations

 India
3
Silver Soars: The White Metal's Record-Breaking Surge

Silver Soars: The White Metal's Record-Breaking Surge

 India
4
Key Palestinian Leader Excluded from Hostage Exchange Deal

Key Palestinian Leader Excluded from Hostage Exchange Deal

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025