Love Story Soars to Bestseller Status: Deblina Bhattacharyya’s Explosive Debut

In a remarkable debut, Deblina Bhattacharyya's novel, 'This Thing Called Love,' has captured the attention of romance readers across India. Since its release by Nu Voice Press, the book soared through Amazon's Top 100 books, notably snagging the #1 Bestseller Romance tag.

Set in the picturesque city of Paris, the novel tells the story of Amaira, an ambitious young chef, and Deven, her introverted husband. Bound by a marriage of convenience, their journey explores the complexities of love, miscommunication, and the potential for second chances, offering themes that resonate deeply with a wide audience.

An effective marketing push by Nu Voice Press, recognized for their Amazon-focused strategies, propelled the book into mainstream success, further amplified by a spotlight from actress Genelia D'Souza. Bhattacharyya's engagement with readers on Instagram (@author_deblina) further bolsters the novel's reach, establishing it as one of the shining new entries in India's romantic literature scene.