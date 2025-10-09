President Murmu's Gujarat Visit: A Journey Through History & Wildlife
President Droupadi Murmu is touring Gujarat for three days, visiting prominent historical and wildlife sites. Her itinerary includes Somnath, Dwarka, and Gir National Park, famous for Asiatic lions. She will participate in Gujarat Vidyapith's convocation, an institution founded by Mahatma Gandhi, promoting educational excellence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:30 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu commenced her three-day visit to Gujarat, landing at Hirasar airport in Rajkot on Thursday evening.
Her itinerary includes visits to the historic sites of Somnath and Dwarka, as well as Gir National Park, the last home of the Asiatic Lions. These visits are scheduled for Friday and Saturday respectively.
On Saturday evening, President Murmu will attend the convocation ceremony of Gujarat Vidyapith, a university with deep historical roots, established by none other than Mahatma Gandhi, reflecting a synergy of educational and cultural pursuits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
