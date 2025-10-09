President Murmu's Gujarat Visit: A Journey Through History & Wildlife

President Droupadi Murmu commenced her three-day visit to Gujarat, landing at Hirasar airport in Rajkot on Thursday evening.

Her itinerary includes visits to the historic sites of Somnath and Dwarka, as well as Gir National Park, the last home of the Asiatic Lions. These visits are scheduled for Friday and Saturday respectively.

On Saturday evening, President Murmu will attend the convocation ceremony of Gujarat Vidyapith, a university with deep historical roots, established by none other than Mahatma Gandhi, reflecting a synergy of educational and cultural pursuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)