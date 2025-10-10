Digital Advocacy: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Fight Against Unsafe AI for Kids

At a Manhattan event, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle called for stronger oversight of social media and AI to protect children. Highlighting research that shows harmful interactions with AI chatbots, they advocate for stricter regulations on these technologies.

The couple, recognized as Humanitarians of the Year by Project Healthy Minds, are emphasizing youth mental health as a key part of their philanthropic work. Their foundation aims to connect families impacted by online harm with supportive networks and advocacy groups.

In addition to hosting events and speaking engagements, they have aligned with other organizations to push for greater accountability for tech companies. These efforts underscore their commitment to safe digital spaces, a cause they have championed since establishing the Archewell Foundation.

