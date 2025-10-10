Mystery Deepens in Zubeen Garg's Tragic Death

The investigation into the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg has intensified, as two personal security officers were arrested on Friday, raising further questions surrounding the tragedy in Singapore last month.

Personal security officers Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, assigned to protect Garg by the government, face scrutiny following discoveries of financial transactions exceeding Rs 1.1 crore. These findings led to their suspension by the Assam Police after multiple interrogation rounds.

As Assam Police's Criminal Investigation Department ramps up its inquiry, a total of seven individuals are now in custody in relation to Garg's untimely demise, amid ongoing speculation about financial irregularities and possible foul play.

