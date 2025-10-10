Left Menu

Mystery Deepens in Zubeen Garg's Tragic Death

Two personal security officers of deceased singer Zubeen Garg were arrested on charges linked to financial discrepancies following the singer's death in Singapore. Multiple individuals, including family and associates, face scrutiny, as Assam Police intensifies investigations into the high-profile case.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The investigation into the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg has intensified, as two personal security officers were arrested on Friday, raising further questions surrounding the tragedy in Singapore last month.

Personal security officers Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, assigned to protect Garg by the government, face scrutiny following discoveries of financial transactions exceeding Rs 1.1 crore. These findings led to their suspension by the Assam Police after multiple interrogation rounds.

As Assam Police's Criminal Investigation Department ramps up its inquiry, a total of seven individuals are now in custody in relation to Garg's untimely demise, amid ongoing speculation about financial irregularities and possible foul play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

