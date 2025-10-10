Left Menu

Anu Menda: Platinum Benefactor Boosts Kochi Biennale's Artistic Vision

Anu Menda, Chair of the RMZ Foundation, has been announced as a Platinum Benefactor for the Kochi Biennale Foundation. Menda is recognized for her advocacy in integrating art into public spaces. The upcoming Kochi-Muziris Biennale will continue to embody artistic exchange and cultural preservation.

Anu Menda, Chair of the RMZ Foundation in Bengaluru, has been named a Platinum Benefactor by the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF), it was announced on Friday.

Menda joins notable donors such as Kiran Nadar and Sangita Jindal in supporting KBF's mission to integrate art into urban spaces. Menda emphasized her commitment to advancing contemporary art and fostering dialogue across diverse communities.

In her statement, Menda highlighted the Kochi-Muziris Biennale as a transformative platform for cultural exchange. The biennale's sixth edition begins on December 12, 2025. KBF CEO Thomas Varghese praised Menda's contribution, underscoring her role in promoting artistic exchange and education.

