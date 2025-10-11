Mushroom Mania: Germany's Fungi Foraging Renaissance

Across Germany, the age-old practice of mushroom hunting is seeing a notable revival. The combination of COVID-19 restrictions pushing urban dwellers into nature and a growing interest in vegan lifestyles has led to more people donning baskets for a trip to the woods in search of fungi.

Leading the movement is Wolfgang Bivour, a well-known figure in the mushroom hunting community. With over five decades of experience, Bivour educates others about the ecological and culinary benefits of mushrooms. His tours in the Potsdam region are now more popular than ever, with participants ranging from students to retirees soaking in his expertise.

However, while interest surges, so does caution. Fears of mistaking poisonous mushrooms for edible ones are ever-present. Guided tours and expert consultations are becoming common, as beginners like Tim Köster prefer to ensure their finds are safe before consumption. This new wave of foragers is bringing a chic twist to what was once considered an uncool hobby.