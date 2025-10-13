Delhi High Court Seeks Meta and Google's Response Over Morphed Videos of Kumar Sanu

The Delhi High Court engaged tech giants Meta Platforms and Google on Monday, probing their willingness to remove URLs showing altered videos and inappropriate content related to esteemed singer Kumar Sanu. This inquiry arose during a session reviewing Sanu's petition for safeguarding his personality and publicity rights, including his name and voice.

Counsel representing Meta and Google have been tasked to consult on the possibility of taking down the disputed URLs, given their alleged inclusion of offensive videos and language. Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora underscored the necessity for Meta and Google to provide feedback on URL removal in alignment with IT regulations.

Sanu's pursuit seeks to shield his persona and artistry from unauthorized use. His legal team claims a breach of moral rights, emphasizing adverse impacts from unauthorized commercial exploitation. The court schedule will revisit the case on October 15 for additional insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)