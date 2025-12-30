Delhi High Court Shields NTR Junior's Personality Rights
The Delhi High Court has ordered an injunction preventing the unauthorized use of NTR Junior's name and image by several online platforms. The court prioritizes the protection of personality rights amid growing concerns over misuse through AI and deepfake technology.
The Delhi High Court has taken a significant step to protect the personality rights of actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Junior, better known as NTR Junior. The court has issued an order to restrain various online platforms and websites from exploiting his name or images without proper consent.
During a hearing, Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora emphasized the importance of safeguarding NTR Junior's personality traits against misuse, particularly through emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and deepfakes. The court has prohibited defendants, across 17 entities, from commercial exploitation of the actor's likeness until the next court date.
In addition to affirming NTR Junior's rights, the court has also provided relief to other celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan, who have faced similar challenges. This underlines the pressing need for robust legal protections around personality and publicity rights.
