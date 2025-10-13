Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Governor Advocates for India's Cultural Preservation

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel urged youth to avoid live-in relationships, calling them a cultural threat. Speaking at a university convocation, she emphasized traditional values and the need to adopt positivity and self-reliance. She also stressed environmental conservation and launched an HPV vaccination campaign to safeguard women’s health.

Lucknow | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:00 IST
Governor
  Country:
  India

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel highlighted concerns over live-in relationships, branding them a threat to India's rich ancient culture, and implored the youth to steer clear of such 'decadent trends.' Addressing students at the 30th convocation of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University in Ayodhya, she spoke about the potential risks to families and particularly young women.

At the ceremony, where degrees were distributed to 1,89,119 students, Governor Patel called for the adoption of positivity and self-reliance as core values for societal wellbeing. The governor, while encouraging students to embody Lord Ram's principles of duty and righteousness, noted the upcoming consecration of the Ram temple as a significant cultural milestone.

Patel also addressed issues of substance abuse and urged educational institutions to enforce strict attendance policies for exams. She touched upon environmental degradation and cited rural educational advancement, lauding local farmers. The event was marked by exhibitions on environmental conservation and the launch of an HPV vaccination campaign, promoting a healthier future for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

