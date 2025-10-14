Left Menu

Taylor Swift Unveils New Docu-Series and Film on Disney+: A Journey Through Her 'Eras'

Taylor Swift announces a new docu-series and film, 'The Eras Tour | The Final Show.' The film will begin streaming on December 12 on Disney+. Following her sixth tour, the series delves into the behind-the-scenes of this intense chapter, capturing the essence of her final performance.

Taylor Swift, the eminent pop singer, has unveiled her latest projects: a new docu-series and a film titled 'The Eras Tour | The Final Show.' The film is set to premiere on December 12 on Disney+.

'The Eras Tour,' Swift's sixth concert tour, kicked off on March 17, 2023, and will conclude on December 8, 2024. Now, fans will have the opportunity to witness the final moments of this iconic tour through a six-episode series offering an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look.

Swift announced the news on Instagram, emphasizing the significance of this era in her life. 'It was the 'End of an Era' and we knew it. We wanted to capture every moment,' read her caption, revealing how filmmakers documented the tour, culminating in the recording of the final show in its entirety.

