Tattoo Trouble: Sikkim's Advisory on Religious Symbols

Sikkim's Ecclesiastical Department has issued a strong advisory following controversial displays of religious symbols on tattoos at an event. The department has emphasized respect for cultural sensitivities and warned against disrespecting religious icons, urging artists to be considerate in their portrayals to avoid offending any community.

Updated: 14-10-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 11:33 IST
Sikkim's Ecclesiastical Department has issued an advisory in response to the portrayal of religious symbols in what they described as an 'objectionable manner' at a recent event.

The controversy arose over tattoos depicting deities disrespectfully during the International Tattoo Convention, held in Saramsa from October 9 to 12. These depictions, especially when placed below the waist, were deemed offensive to local faith and customs.

The department has urged artists to be cautious and culturally sensitive in their work, emphasizing that portrayals should not demean religious traditions or disrespect any community. The event's organizers have since apologized for the oversight.

