India Launches First AI-Driven National Community Screening for Diabetic Retinopathy

The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), in collaboration with the Dr. Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences (RPC), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and the eHealth AI Unit of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), has launched India’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI)–driven community screening programme for Diabetic Retinopathy (DR). The initiative was formally inaugurated on December 16, 2025, at the Army Hospital (Research & Referral), New Delhi, marking a major milestone in the country’s efforts to prevent avoidable blindness caused by diabetes.

The programme was inaugurated by Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, in the presence of Prof Radhika Tandon, Chief of the Dr. Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS. Senior officials and medical specialists from AFMS, AIIMS and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare also attended the event, underscoring the multi-institutional commitment to addressing the growing burden of diabetic eye disease in India.

Diabetic Retinopathy is one of the leading causes of preventable blindness among working-age adults and is closely linked to the rising prevalence of diabetes in the country. Early detection through regular screening is critical, yet access to ophthalmic services remains limited in many rural, remote and underserved areas. The newly launched programme seeks to bridge this gap by combining clinical expertise, academic leadership and advanced digital health technologies.

At the core of the initiative is MadhuNetrAI, a web-based Artificial Intelligence platform developed by the Dr. Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS. The AI tool enables automated screening, grading and triaging of retinal images captured using handheld fundus cameras. These cameras can be operated by trained Medical Officers, nursing staff and healthcare assistants, allowing high-quality eye screening to be conducted at the community level without the immediate presence of a specialist ophthalmologist.

MadhuNetrAI analyses retinal images in real time, identifies signs of Diabetic Retinopathy and categorises cases based on severity. This ensures timely referral of patients who require further evaluation or treatment, while also reducing the burden on tertiary eye care facilities. In addition to clinical decision support, the platform generates real-time data on disease prevalence, regional distribution and risk patterns, contributing to the development of a national health intelligence framework for diabetic eye disease.

During the pilot phase, the Armed Forces Medical Services will implement the programme across seven diverse locations—Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Dharamshala, Gaya, Jorhat and Kochi. These sites have been deliberately selected to represent metropolitan, rural, hilly, coastal and remote geographies, enabling assessment of the programme’s effectiveness across varied healthcare settings. Personnel from each location will undergo intensive hands-on training at RPC, AIIMS, to ensure standardised image acquisition, accurate use of the AI platform and effective patient counselling.

Community-level screening will be followed by structured referral pathways. Patients diagnosed with Diabetic Retinopathy will be linked to appropriate diabetic management services to improve glycaemic control and prevent disease progression. Individuals identified with vision-threatening Diabetic Retinopathy will be referred to vitreo-retina specialists at designated District Hospitals for advanced care, including laser therapy or surgical intervention where required.

District Health Administrations will play a key role in coordinating referral mechanisms and integrating Diabetic Retinopathy management within existing non-communicable disease (NCD) programmes. This integrated approach is intended to ensure continuity of care, reduce patient dropouts and align eye health services with broader national strategies for diabetes control.

A comprehensive Compendium outlining the methodology, clinical protocols and operational guidelines of the programme was released during the launch. The contribution of Brigadier S K Mishra, Head of Department and Consultant (Ophthalmology), Army Hospital (Research & Referral), in facilitating and strengthening the collaboration among the participating institutions was formally acknowledged.

The initiative is envisaged as a scalable and replicable model for nationwide adoption. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, task-sharing among healthcare workers and real-time data analytics, the programme demonstrates how digital innovation can be effectively integrated into public health systems. The collaboration between AFMS, AIIMS and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare sets a precedent for future AI-enabled health interventions aimed at early diagnosis, prevention and evidence-based policy formulation.

If successful, the AI-driven Diabetic Retinopathy screening programme could significantly reduce the burden of preventable blindness in India and serve as a blueprint for similar initiatives targeting other non-communicable diseases across the country.