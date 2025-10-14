Delhi Vows Froth-Free Yamuna for Chhath Festival
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta promised that the Yamuna River would be froth-free during the Chhath festival, addressing pollution concerns. Upgrades to sewage treatment and new measures are underway. The BJP aims for a grand celebration, contrasting with past criticisms over polluted waters affecting the festival's observance.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday assured Delhi's residents of a froth-free Yamuna River during the Chhath festival, emphasizing ongoing efforts to rejuvenate the polluted waterway. Highlighting fast-paced work, Gupta noted that pollution caused by sewerage and industrial effluents would not mar this year's celebrations.
Images from previous years of women celebrating Chhath amidst frothy waters have sparked criticism against Delhi's administration. In response, Gupta announced an amnesty scheme for pending water bills, while outlining strategies such as upgrading existing sewage treatment facilities, initiating new projects, and drone mapping.
With the BJP's recent victory, overturning over a decade of AAP governance, the government is preparing for a grand Chhath celebration. Gupta assured that diligent efforts by the Delhi Jal Board and Water Minister would see an end to the frothy waters, ensuring a cleaner Yamuna in the future.
