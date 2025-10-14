Delhi's Grand Chhath Festival: A Froth-Free Yamuna Vision

In a significant announcement, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared on Tuesday that the notorious froth over the Yamuna River will be eradicated in time for the upcoming Chhath festival. This assurance comes as a part of accelerated efforts to rejuvenate the chronically polluted river.

The frothy appearance, particularly notable after Diwali, results from untreated sewage and industrial effluent discharges. Such conditions have been criticized heavily by opposition parties and environmental advocates, especially as images of Chhath celebrations in frothy waters circulated in past years.

The government is actively working to rectify this, with initiatives including sewage treatment plant upgrades, new tenders, and drone mapping of drains. Gupta promises a grand Chhath celebration following the BJP's recent overthrow of the AAP, aiming for froth-free festivities along the Yamuna banks.

(With inputs from agencies.)