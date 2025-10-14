Delhi's Grand Chhath Festival: A Froth-Free Yamuna Vision
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta promises a pollution-free Yamuna for the Chhath festival, focusing on rapid river rejuvenation. The administration is addressing frothy waters caused by industrial and sewer discharges, with upgrades to treatment facilities and strategic plans placing a grand celebration on the horizon.
In a significant announcement, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared on Tuesday that the notorious froth over the Yamuna River will be eradicated in time for the upcoming Chhath festival. This assurance comes as a part of accelerated efforts to rejuvenate the chronically polluted river.
The frothy appearance, particularly notable after Diwali, results from untreated sewage and industrial effluent discharges. Such conditions have been criticized heavily by opposition parties and environmental advocates, especially as images of Chhath celebrations in frothy waters circulated in past years.
The government is actively working to rectify this, with initiatives including sewage treatment plant upgrades, new tenders, and drone mapping of drains. Gupta promises a grand Chhath celebration following the BJP's recent overthrow of the AAP, aiming for froth-free festivities along the Yamuna banks.
