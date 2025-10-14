Left Menu

Empowering Innovators: Profits Will Follow

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman advises young innovators to focus on innovation rather than profitability at IIT Dharwad. She emphasizes government support for incubation and hand-holding initiatives. She notes that innovation precedes profit, calling for combined support from investors, mentors, and regulatory partners in achieving commercial viability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharwad | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:23 IST
Empowering Innovators: Profits Will Follow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has encouraged young innovators to prioritize the development of their ideas over immediate profitability, assuring them that profits will come once their products reach commercialization.

Speaking at the inauguration of the dhaRti BioNEST Incubation Centre at IIT Dharwad, Sitharaman highlighted the government's commitment to supporting innovation through incubation and mentoring mechanisms.

The minister stressed that innovation should not be hindered by concerns of profitability or regulatory compliance, advocating for a collaborative effort from investors, mentors, and regulatory bodies to guide innovators towards financial success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and Mongolia Forge Stronger Diplomatic and Cultural Ties

India and Mongolia Forge Stronger Diplomatic and Cultural Ties

 India
2
Trump Displeased with Spain Over Defense Spending

Trump Displeased with Spain Over Defense Spending

 United States
3
Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Sets World Records

Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Sets World Records

 India
4
Aluminum Association Calls for Export Ban on Used Cans to China

Aluminum Association Calls for Export Ban on Used Cans to China

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025