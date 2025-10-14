Left Menu

Challenging Shadows: Espanyol’s Ambitious Transformation

Espanyol's new American owner, Alan Pace, aims to revitalize the soccer club by fostering a winning mentality. Despite its history of struggling performances, the club aspires to compete in European competitions. This ambition is part of a broader strategy to elevate Espanyol's global profile and engage international fans.

Updated: 14-10-2025 22:14 IST
Espanyol, historically overshadowed by its more celebrated Barcelona counterpart, is embarking on a transformative journey under its new American owner, Alan Pace. Determined to instill a winning mentality, Pace is focusing on bolstering the club's aspirations to compete in European tournaments.

With a vision to elevate Espanyol beyond local confines, Pace draws inspiration from the success of Barcelona's international fan base. He sees the integration of international fans as essential to closing the gap with their renowned rival. This strategy aims to attract more spectators to Espanyol's matches during their visits to Barcelona.

Pace's deep-seated connection with the city, stemming from his business school days, is a driving force behind his investment in Espanyol. As the club celebrates its 125th anniversary, its rich history bolsters efforts to expand its reach and ambition on the global stage.

