30 Years of DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol Reflect on Iconic Legacy

As 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' celebrates its 30th anniversary, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol reflect on the film's lasting impact. SRK shares gratitude for the global love for 'Raj', while Kajol emphasizes its cultural significance. DDLJ remains a beloved template of Indian cinematic romance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 15:31 IST
Actor Shah Rukh Khan (File photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's beloved romantic classic, 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', has reached its 30th anniversary, yet remains a fan favorite worldwide. In an exclusive with Variety, SRK expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love received for his role as 'Raj'.

The 'Jawan' star remarked on the film's unforeseen global impact, with many couples attributing their relationships to DDLJ. He credited its success to the 'pure heart' of the crew and director Aditya Chopra's vision, alongside the blessings of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra.

Reflecting on her role, Kajol, who portrayed Simran, noted that the character speaks to countless young Indian women. She highlighted DDLJ as a cinematic template for Indian romance, underscoring the enduring chemistry she shares with SRK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

