30 Years of DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol Reflect on Iconic Legacy

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's beloved romantic classic, 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', has reached its 30th anniversary, yet remains a fan favorite worldwide. In an exclusive with Variety, SRK expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love received for his role as 'Raj'.

The 'Jawan' star remarked on the film's unforeseen global impact, with many couples attributing their relationships to DDLJ. He credited its success to the 'pure heart' of the crew and director Aditya Chopra's vision, alongside the blessings of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra.

Reflecting on her role, Kajol, who portrayed Simran, noted that the character speaks to countless young Indian women. She highlighted DDLJ as a cinematic template for Indian romance, underscoring the enduring chemistry she shares with SRK.

