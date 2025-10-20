Farewell to the Comic Maestro: Asrani's Legacy Lives On
Veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, beloved for his comedic roles and especially known for playing the eccentric jailer in 'Sholay', has passed away at 84. A prominent figure in Hindi cinema, Asrani's memorable performances spanned over 300 films across five decades, leaving behind a lasting legacy.
Veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, renowned for his iconic comedic roles in Hindi cinema, has passed away at a hospital at the age of 84. Best remembered for his portrayal of the eccentric jailer in 'Sholay', Asrani's career spanned over 300 films, earning him a special place in the hearts of audiences.
Asrani was admitted to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital due to breathing issues, as confirmed by his manager, Babubhai Thiba. Doctors reported water accumulation in his lungs. Despite his health challenges, Asrani's legacy is defined by his remarkable performances and contributions to cinema over five decades.
The film industry mourns the passing of Asrani, with many recalling his impeccable comic timing and versatility. Colleagues and fans alike celebrate his immense impact on cinema, marking him as a true icon. The actor's last rites were performed at Santacruz crematorium, honoring his wish for a private funeral.
