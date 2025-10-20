Left Menu

Farewell to the Comic Maestro: Asrani's Legacy Lives On

Veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, beloved for his comedic roles and especially known for playing the eccentric jailer in 'Sholay', has passed away at 84. A prominent figure in Hindi cinema, Asrani's memorable performances spanned over 300 films across five decades, leaving behind a lasting legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 22:57 IST
Farewell to the Comic Maestro: Asrani's Legacy Lives On
Asrani
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, renowned for his iconic comedic roles in Hindi cinema, has passed away at a hospital at the age of 84. Best remembered for his portrayal of the eccentric jailer in 'Sholay', Asrani's career spanned over 300 films, earning him a special place in the hearts of audiences.

Asrani was admitted to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital due to breathing issues, as confirmed by his manager, Babubhai Thiba. Doctors reported water accumulation in his lungs. Despite his health challenges, Asrani's legacy is defined by his remarkable performances and contributions to cinema over five decades.

The film industry mourns the passing of Asrani, with many recalling his impeccable comic timing and versatility. Colleagues and fans alike celebrate his immense impact on cinema, marking him as a true icon. The actor's last rites were performed at Santacruz crematorium, honoring his wish for a private funeral.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

 India
2
Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

 United Kingdom
3
Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

 United States
4
Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating Peace Amidst Uncertainty

Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating Peace Amidst Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025