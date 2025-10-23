Heroes of the Sea: Lifesavers Rescue 42 from Rocky Waters off Goa

A dramatic rescue unfolded off Aguada Bay in North Goa as 42 individuals were rescued after a river cruise boat and a dinghy became stranded among perilous rocks amidst a fierce thunderstorm.

Drishti Marine's lifesavers, tasked by the state, embarked on a challenging mission during inclement weather, resulting from a pre-issued yellow alert for hazardous seawaters. A total of 38 tourists were on the river cruise and four others in the dinghy when both vessels encountered rocky patches.

A team of 12 skilled lifesavers braved the turbulent sea, utilizing a rigid inflatable boat and jetskis, but soon found a direct sea approach too dangerous. Determined rescuers Mahesh Chalwadi and Laxmikant Komtekar swam to the stranded boat to establish a lifeline to the shore, ensuring the safe evacuation of all tourists to Aguada beach.

During the ongoing operation, another distress call from the dinghy prompted additional action. Lifesavers ensured the safety of all involved, aided by the nearby Aguad Jail and Port complex staff who provided essential rescue equipment. The operation highlighted the bravery and expertise of the lifesaving team, including Aakash Fulkar, Pratap Naik, and several others.