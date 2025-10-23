Left Menu

Heroes of the Sea: Lifesavers Rescue 42 from Rocky Waters off Goa

A daring rescue mission off North Goa saved 42 individuals when a river cruise boat and a dinghy were stranded on rocks. Lifesavers from Drishti Marine, defying harsh weather conditions, executed the operation. Waves and terrain complicated efforts, but all were safely evacuated to shore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 23-10-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 22:14 IST
Heroes of the Sea: Lifesavers Rescue 42 from Rocky Waters off Goa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic rescue unfolded off Aguada Bay in North Goa as 42 individuals were rescued after a river cruise boat and a dinghy became stranded among perilous rocks amidst a fierce thunderstorm.

Drishti Marine's lifesavers, tasked by the state, embarked on a challenging mission during inclement weather, resulting from a pre-issued yellow alert for hazardous seawaters. A total of 38 tourists were on the river cruise and four others in the dinghy when both vessels encountered rocky patches.

A team of 12 skilled lifesavers braved the turbulent sea, utilizing a rigid inflatable boat and jetskis, but soon found a direct sea approach too dangerous. Determined rescuers Mahesh Chalwadi and Laxmikant Komtekar swam to the stranded boat to establish a lifeline to the shore, ensuring the safe evacuation of all tourists to Aguada beach.

During the ongoing operation, another distress call from the dinghy prompted additional action. Lifesavers ensured the safety of all involved, aided by the nearby Aguad Jail and Port complex staff who provided essential rescue equipment. The operation highlighted the bravery and expertise of the lifesaving team, including Aakash Fulkar, Pratap Naik, and several others.

TRENDING

1
Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Troop Decision

Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Tr...

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

 India
3
'Nayee raftar se chalega Bihar, phir jab aayegi NDA sarkar' (Bihar's growth will speed up once NDA returns to power): PM.

'Nayee raftar se chalega Bihar, phir jab aayegi NDA sarkar' (Bihar's growth ...

 India
4
Those who carry copy of Constitution in their hand are simply misleading people: PM at Bihar rally, apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi.

Those who carry copy of Constitution in their hand are simply misleading peo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025