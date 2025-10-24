Left Menu

Commemorating Rani Chennamma: A Legacy in Coin and Culture

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat released a Rs 200 commemorative coin celebrating Rani Chennamma's victory at Kittur. The nationwide event concluded in New Delhi, emphasizing her influence on India's freedom struggle and inspiring activities. Cultural programs and digitized archives further marked her legacy.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat unveiled a Rs 200 commemorative coin on Friday, honoring the extraordinary triumph of Rani Chennamma at Kittur over 200 years ago. The grand closing ceremony in New Delhi marked the end of a year-long national commemoration of her legendary victory.

Shekhawat emphasized Rani Chennamma's enduring legacy, highlighting her role as an inspirational figure for Indians committed to national service. He urged citizens to draw motivation from her character, reflecting on her courage and unwavering dedication in the fight against British forces.

The event at Siri Fort Auditorium featured vibrant cultural performances showcasing Karnataka's rich traditions. Alongside cultural activities, the digitization of over 15 crore archival pages was announced, aligning with PM Narendra Modi's Digital India vision. These efforts aim to preserve and propagate the historical narratives of India's freedom struggles.

