Fashion Fusion: Celebrating First Nations Creativity in India

In a landmark fashion event set to unfold in the capital, the Australian High Commission, in collaboration with Kirrikin and the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), is gearing up to celebrate the creativity and craftsmanship of First Nations Australians on October 28.

The showcase will spotlight the Indian debut of Kirrikin, an Indigenous Australian fashion label founded by Amanda Healy, an influential Wonnarua woman and social enterprise leader. Kirrikin is renowned for transforming hand-painted Indigenous Aussie artworks into luxurious clothing, representing a successful narrative of the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement.

Highlighting the significance of the event, Australian High Commissioner to India, H.E. Philip Green OAM, noted the celebration as a testament to the creativity and resilience of First Nations peoples. Kirrikin, he emphasized, exemplifies the power of trade and cultural exchange. Traditional First Nations music and dance will add to the evening's cultural tapestry.

(With inputs from agencies.)