Left Menu

Fashion Fusion: Celebrating First Nations Creativity in India

The Australian High Commission, Kirrikin, and the Fashion Design Council of India are collaborating for a landmark fashion showcase in Delhi on October 28. Celebrating First Nations creativity, the event highlights Kirrikin's Indian debut, emphasizing cultural richness and Australia-India cooperation, with traditional performances complementing the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 23:54 IST
Fashion Fusion: Celebrating First Nations Creativity in India
Australia High Commission, Kirrikin to present fashion showcase (Image source: FDCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark fashion event set to unfold in the capital, the Australian High Commission, in collaboration with Kirrikin and the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), is gearing up to celebrate the creativity and craftsmanship of First Nations Australians on October 28.

The showcase will spotlight the Indian debut of Kirrikin, an Indigenous Australian fashion label founded by Amanda Healy, an influential Wonnarua woman and social enterprise leader. Kirrikin is renowned for transforming hand-painted Indigenous Aussie artworks into luxurious clothing, representing a successful narrative of the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement.

Highlighting the significance of the event, Australian High Commissioner to India, H.E. Philip Green OAM, noted the celebration as a testament to the creativity and resilience of First Nations peoples. Kirrikin, he emphasized, exemplifies the power of trade and cultural exchange. Traditional First Nations music and dance will add to the evening's cultural tapestry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gulf Air Ordered to Compensate Former Tamil Nadu MLA Over Passport Surname Issue

Gulf Air Ordered to Compensate Former Tamil Nadu MLA Over Passport Surname I...

 India
2
Tragic Ambulance Accident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

Tragic Ambulance Accident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

 India
3
Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

 India
4
India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025