Intoxicated Fan Arrested for Trespassing Actor Dileep's Residence

A drunken man named Abhijith was arrested for trespassing into actor Dileep's residence in Aluva. The security guard intercepted him, and the police took him into custody. Abhijith admitted to being a diehard fan of the actor. A case has been registered, and he remains under detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 25-10-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 16:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An intoxicated man was arrested for trespassing into the residence of actor Dileep on Saturday. The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Abhijith from Trippanchi, Malappuram, reportedly scaled the wall of the actor's home in Aluva.

According to the police, the security guard on duty intercepted the individual and promptly informed authorities. Abhijith claimed he is a 'diehard fan' of Dileep.

Police added that Abhijith, employed as a driver in Vazhakulam, had consumed liquor before arriving at Dileep's residence. A case has been filed against him, and he is currently under preventive detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

