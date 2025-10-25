Intoxicated Fan Arrested for Trespassing Actor Dileep's Residence

An intoxicated man was arrested for trespassing into the residence of actor Dileep on Saturday. The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Abhijith from Trippanchi, Malappuram, reportedly scaled the wall of the actor's home in Aluva.

According to the police, the security guard on duty intercepted the individual and promptly informed authorities. Abhijith claimed he is a 'diehard fan' of Dileep.

Police added that Abhijith, employed as a driver in Vazhakulam, had consumed liquor before arriving at Dileep's residence. A case has been filed against him, and he is currently under preventive detention.

