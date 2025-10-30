Guard of Honour for Organ Donor Highlights Unique Tribute in Madhya Pradesh

In a remarkable gesture of respect, a guard of honour was accorded to 76-year-old Praveen Joshi in Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh. This tribute was in recognition of Joshi's act of body donation after his death.

The guard of honour, an initiative by the government, aims to acknowledge individuals who pledge their bodies or organs for donation. Uniformed personnel salute the donor in a ceremony typically reserved for distinguished figures.

Joshi, originally hailing from Gujarat, resided in Barwani for three decades. His legacy of social contribution, including applying henna on women's hands, was fondly recalled by local social worker Ajit Jain.

(With inputs from agencies.)