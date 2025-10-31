UK Launches 'Town of Culture' Competition with £35M Prize to Celebrate Local Heritage

Britain has launched a new 'Town of Culture' competition with a prize fund of £35 million, aiming to recognize and celebrate the cultural contributions of smaller towns. The initiative, introduced by British-Indian minister Lisa Nandy, runs alongside the existing UK City of Culture program.

The competition seeks to highlight towns that have contributed significantly to the UK's cultural landscape yet remain underappreciated. For the first time, the UK City of Culture winner will receive a £10 million prize to facilitate a 'show-stopping' cultural year rooted in local identity.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport stated that the contest will focus on creating transformative opportunities, emphasizing community impact and participation. The City of Culture, awarded every four years, targets cities, large towns, and regions, welcoming this year's expressions of interest.

