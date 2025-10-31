Left Menu

Rashmika Mandanna Ventures into New Frontiers with 'Thamma'

Rashmika Mandanna stars in 'Thamma,' playing Tadaka, a unique vampire-like figure alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Released on Diwali in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, the film has grossed over Rs 100 crore. Mandanna embraces diverse scripts, aiming to play varied characters reflecting her audience-minded choices.

  • Country:
  • India

Rashmika Mandanna, noted for her roles in blockbusters like 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Sita Ramam,' embraces a unique challenge in her latest film, 'Thamma.' Taking on the role of Tadaka, a vampire-like entity, she partners with Ayushmann Khurrana in this addition to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

As 'Thamma' hits the screens on Diwali, it has already achieved significant success, pulling in over Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office. The storyline revolves around a journalist, Alok Goyal, portrayed by Khurrana, who encounters Tadaka during a trek, leading his life into mysterious, supernatural realms. Mandanna's character is pivotal in his transformation into a Betaal, bringing a new dynamic to the narrative.

Mandanna's dedication to diverse roles is evident as she stresses the importance of choosing scripts with an audience mindset. Her upcoming projects, 'The Girlfriend' and 'Mysaa,' further showcase this, moving from niche narratives to commercial ventures, underscoring her commitment to avoid typecasting and deliver compelling performances.

