Independent Indian Cinema: Thriving, But Needs More Platforms

Indian independent cinema is experiencing a renaissance, with filmmakers Anuparna Roy and Rohan Kanawade at the forefront. Their films, 'Songs of Forgotten Trees' and 'Sabar Bonda', have garnered top awards at prestigious international festivals, shining a spotlight on the rich creativity within India's indie film scene.

Speaking at the Dharamshala International Film Festival, the directors shared insights into their challenges and triumphs. Roy, whose film was a late submission to the Venice Film Festival, spoke of the emotional drive behind her work. Kanawade addressed the difficulties in selling indie films, emphasizing the importance of authenticity over marketability.

The festival's platform, featuring masterclasses and screenings, aims to elevate independent cinema's profile, encouraging audiences to appreciate diverse narratives. With films like 'Jugnuma' and 'Humans in the Loop' gaining traction, the festival underscores a broader push for indie cinema to transcend traditional categorizations.

