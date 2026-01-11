Delhi Capitals' Nail-Biting Chase Falls Short
Delhi Capitals, aiming for a target of 210 runs in 20 overs, fell just short, scoring 205 for 5. Lizelle Lee led with 86 runs, supported by Laura Wolvaardt's 77. Despite their efforts, solid bowling from the opposition curtailed further progress, ending the innings slightly below target.
In an exhilarating T20 match, Delhi Capitals narrowly missed their target of 210 runs, ending their innings at 205 for 5.
Lizelle Lee spearheaded the batting effort with an impressive 86, while Laura Wolvaardt contributed a solid 77.
The opposition's bowlers effectively contained the Capitals, especially Kashvee Gautam and Rajeshwari Gayakwad, preventing them from sealing a win.
