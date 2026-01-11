Delhi Capitals' Nail-Biting Chase Falls Short

In an exhilarating T20 match, Delhi Capitals narrowly missed their target of 210 runs, ending their innings at 205 for 5.

Lizelle Lee spearheaded the batting effort with an impressive 86, while Laura Wolvaardt contributed a solid 77.

The opposition's bowlers effectively contained the Capitals, especially Kashvee Gautam and Rajeshwari Gayakwad, preventing them from sealing a win.

(With inputs from agencies.)