Gujarat Giants Triumph in Thrilling Last-Over Win Against Delhi Capitals

In a pulsating contest at the Women's Premier League, Gujarat Giants emerged victorious by four runs against Delhi Capitals in Navi Mumbai. Needing seven runs off the final over, Delhi's hopes were dashed as Sophie Devine conceded only two runs and claimed two crucial wickets to seal the game.

The match had earlier seemed to slip into Delhi's grasp as they amassed 41 runs in the 18th and 19th overs. Despite setting an imposing target of 210 runs, Gujarat's momentum initially faltered following the dominance of Nandni Sharma's superb final over, which saw a hat-trick from the young pacer.

Gujarat's innings was highlighted by an explosive 95 off 42 balls from Sophie Devine. However, Delhi's chase was bolstered by Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt's partnership, before Devine's final-over heroics reversed the tide, leading the Giants to a memorable win.

(With inputs from agencies.)