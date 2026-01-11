Pune Civic Polls: Fadnavis vs. Pawar - A Clash of Promises
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis criticizes Ajit Pawar for targeting BJP in civic polls, highlighting a prior 'friendly' contest agreement despite their separate campaigns. Fadnavis refutes Pawar's promises of free public transport, emphasizing economic feasibility and people's preference for dependable services.
- Country:
- India
In a politically charged atmosphere ahead of Pune's civic elections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken a jab at Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for criticizing the BJP. Fadnavis stressed that both parties agreed to maintain a 'friendly' contest despite operating as separate entities in the campaign.
The discourse between the BJP and Pawar's NCP has intensified, with Fadnavis dismissing claims made by Pawar about offering free public transportation if elected. The Chief Minister underscored the economic impracticality behind such promises, pointing to regulatory processes that oversee fare decisions.
Fadnavis also criticized the practice of giving election tickets to individuals with criminal records, a move attributed to Pawar's party. He asserted that the electorate in Pune values credible and reliable governance over unrealistic election promises. The Chief Minister remains confident about the BJP's standing in the upcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
