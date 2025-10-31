Louvre Bolsters Security with New Anti-Ramming Measures After Crown Jewel Heist

In response to a high-profile heist at the Louvre, France's Culture Minister Rachida Dati announced that the museum will soon install anti-ramming and anti-intrusion devices. The move follows increasing pressure after an October robbery saw thieves escape with prestigious crown jewels.

An investigation revealed alarming security oversights at the iconic Paris museum, prompting Dati to acknowledge various failings, including underestimated risks and outdated security protocols. Despite these criticisms, the museum's director retains her position as the focus shifts to reinforcing the museum's defenses.

Questions linger over the sufficiency of these measures, with lawmakers and unions expressing skepticism. Some suggest the new devices might serve as temporary fixes rather than instigate effective, long-term reform. The revelation that thieves used a truck-mounted basket to access the coveted treasures has underscored the need for robust physical barriers.

