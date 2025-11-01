Left Menu

Rashmika Mandanna Ventures into Untrodden Acting Paths with 'Thamma'

Rashmika Mandanna, renowned for her roles in popular films, explores new realms of acting with her character Tadaka in 'Thamma'. As a vampire-like figure paired with Ayushmann Khurrana, Mandanna dives into uncharted territory under director Aditya Sarpotdar's guidance, striving for varied and non-stereotypical roles.

New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 11:53 IST
Rashmika Mandanna Ventures into Untrodden Acting Paths with 'Thamma'
Celebrated actress Rashmika Mandanna is stepping into unfamiliar terrain with her role as Tadaka in the film 'Thamma'. In this venture, she explores her acting potential, becoming a vampire-like character in a film that has grossed over Rs 100 crore domestically since its Diwali release.

In 'Thamma', Mandanna stars alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in this fifth installment of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Her portrayal of Tadaka, crafted with the vision of director Aditya Sarpotdar, challenges her to depict an otherworldly figure unfamiliar with human emotions.

Mandanna expressed her dedication to selecting scripts that allow her to deviate from stereotypes, ensuring diversity in her roles. Her upcoming projects, 'The Girlfriend' and 'Mysaa', continue this trend, with stories focused on complex characters and distinctive narratives.

