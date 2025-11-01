Kartik Aaryan Begins Shooting for 'Naagzilla': A New Chapter in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has commenced filming for his latest project, 'Naagzilla,' exciting fans with its August 14, 2026, release date.

The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram to share this milestone, holding a clapperboard announcing this new endeavor. 'Naagzilla' will hit theaters as Aaryan marks the first anniversary of his successful film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,' which amassed over Rs 400 crore globally.

Upcoming for Aaryan is 'Tu Meri Main Tera,' directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans, co-starring Ananya Panday. The film is slated for a December 31 release, reuniting the duo from their earlier work in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh.'

(With inputs from agencies.)