Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan Begins Shooting for 'Naagzilla': A New Chapter in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan announced the start of his new film 'Naagzilla,' set to release on August 14, 2026. He celebrated the first anniversary of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,' a film that grossed over Rs 400 crore. Aaryan will also star in 'Tu Meri Main Tera,' releasing December 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 12:51 IST
Kartik Aaryan Begins Shooting for 'Naagzilla': A New Chapter in Bollywood
Kartik Aaryan
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has commenced filming for his latest project, 'Naagzilla,' exciting fans with its August 14, 2026, release date.

The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram to share this milestone, holding a clapperboard announcing this new endeavor. 'Naagzilla' will hit theaters as Aaryan marks the first anniversary of his successful film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,' which amassed over Rs 400 crore globally.

Upcoming for Aaryan is 'Tu Meri Main Tera,' directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans, co-starring Ananya Panday. The film is slated for a December 31 release, reuniting the duo from their earlier work in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025