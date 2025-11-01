Kerala's Role in Nation-Building Celebrated
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar emphasized the importance of public involvement in the nation-building process during Kerala's formation day celebrations. He credited V P Menon and Sardar Vallabhai Patel for their efforts in unifying princely states and highlighted Kerala's significant contributions towards national development and leadership.
During the Kerala 'Piravi' celebrations, held at the Raj Bhavan, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar urged public engagement in nation-building, stating that citizens cannot be passive spectators in the country's development.
Arlekar reminisced about V P Menon's crucial role, alongside Sardar Vallabhai Patel, in integrating princely states into the Indian Union, recognizing the historical importance of their efforts for a unified nation.
The governor praised Kerala's lasting impact on national vision and cultural values, emphasizing the state's leadership across various fields. The celebrations featured a cultural performance by Kerala Kalamandalam students, underscoring the state's rich heritage.
