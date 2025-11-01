Left Menu

Kerala's Role in Nation-Building Celebrated

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar emphasized the importance of public involvement in the nation-building process during Kerala's formation day celebrations. He credited V P Menon and Sardar Vallabhai Patel for their efforts in unifying princely states and highlighted Kerala's significant contributions towards national development and leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-11-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 15:34 IST
During the Kerala 'Piravi' celebrations, held at the Raj Bhavan, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar urged public engagement in nation-building, stating that citizens cannot be passive spectators in the country's development.

Arlekar reminisced about V P Menon's crucial role, alongside Sardar Vallabhai Patel, in integrating princely states into the Indian Union, recognizing the historical importance of their efforts for a unified nation.

The governor praised Kerala's lasting impact on national vision and cultural values, emphasizing the state's leadership across various fields. The celebrations featured a cultural performance by Kerala Kalamandalam students, underscoring the state's rich heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

