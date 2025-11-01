Kerala's Role in Nation-Building Celebrated

During the Kerala 'Piravi' celebrations, held at the Raj Bhavan, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar urged public engagement in nation-building, stating that citizens cannot be passive spectators in the country's development.

Arlekar reminisced about V P Menon's crucial role, alongside Sardar Vallabhai Patel, in integrating princely states into the Indian Union, recognizing the historical importance of their efforts for a unified nation.

The governor praised Kerala's lasting impact on national vision and cultural values, emphasizing the state's leadership across various fields. The celebrations featured a cultural performance by Kerala Kalamandalam students, underscoring the state's rich heritage.

