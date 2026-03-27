President Murmu Urges CPES and IES Officers to Drive Inclusive Growth, Innovation and Nation-Building

President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu today addressed officers of the Central Power Engineering Service (CPES) and the Indian Economic Service (IES) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, emphasizing their pivotal role in shaping India’s development trajectory and advancing the vision of a self-reliant and inclusive nation.

In a forward-looking address, the President underscored that officers from both services stand at the frontline of policy formulation, infrastructure development, and economic transformation, with responsibilities that directly impact millions of citizens.

“You Are Architects of India’s Growth”

Highlighting their strategic importance, President Murmu told the officers that their decisions will significantly contribute to building a stronger, resilient, and future-ready India. She urged them to approach their roles with:

Dedication and passion

A spirit of curiosity and continuous learning

Commitment to innovation-driven governance

She acknowledged that while public service comes with challenges, these also present unique opportunities to contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

Power Sector: Backbone of Economic Progress

Addressing CPES officers, the President described electricity as the lifeline of modern economic development, underpinning:

Industrial growth and technological advancement

Improved living standards

Expansion of digital and manufacturing ecosystems

She noted that the Central Power Engineering Service has played a critical role in strengthening India’s power sector through:

Planning and execution across generation, transmission, and distribution

Ensuring reliability, safety, and efficiency of power systems

With India’s energy demand projected to grow rapidly alongside economic expansion, she stressed that CPES officers will be central to:

Building robust and sustainable power infrastructure

Driving innovation in clean and efficient energy systems

Supporting national goals such as energy security and transition to renewables

Economic Service: Steering Policy in Complex Times

Turning to the Indian Economic Service, the President highlighted the increasing complexity of the global and domestic economic landscape, marked by:

Rapid technological changes

Evolving global trade dynamics

Inflationary pressures and employment challenges

She emphasized that IES officers will play a crucial role in:

Designing and implementing economic policies

Ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth

Managing inflation and fiscal stability

Enhancing employment opportunities

Reducing regional and social inequalities

In a poignant reminder, she urged officers to adopt a people-centric approach to policymaking, stating:

“Behind every statistic lies a human story. The true measure of economic policy is not merely in numbers, but in its outcome—how it improves the lives of people, especially the most vulnerable.”

Aligning with India’s Development Vision

The President’s address comes at a time when India is pursuing ambitious goals under its Viksit Bharat vision, focusing on:

Infrastructure expansion

Energy transition and sustainability

Inclusive economic growth

Strengthening institutional capacity

By bringing together engineering and economic expertise, CPES and IES officers are expected to play a synergistic role in:

Translating policy into impactful outcomes

Bridging gaps between planning and execution

Driving evidence-based and technology-enabled governance

A Call for Ethical and Impact-Driven Public Service

Concluding her address, President Murmu encouraged officers to uphold the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and public service, while remaining adaptable to emerging challenges.

Her message reinforced the idea that effective governance today requires not just technical expertise, but also:

Empathy and social awareness

Innovation and adaptability

A long-term vision for sustainable development

As India navigates a complex global environment and accelerates its development journey, the role of these officers will be instrumental in shaping policies that are not only efficient and data-driven, but also equitable and transformative.