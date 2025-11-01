Left Menu

TIFFS: Bridging Cultures with Global Cinema in Srinagar

The International Film Festival of Srinagar is set to open on November 12, showcasing 30 films from 14 countries over three days. With entries from 20 countries, the festival highlights Kashmir's artistic resurgence, aiming to create a vibrant hub for filmmakers, artists, and cinephiles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-11-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 20:37 IST
TIFFS: Bridging Cultures with Global Cinema in Srinagar
  • Country:
  • India

The International Film Festival of Srinagar (TIFFS) will open on November 12, featuring 30 films from 14 countries over a three-day event, organizers announced Saturday.

As the festival enters its fourth edition, it seeks to transform Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital into a lively center for global cinema by attracting filmmakers, artists, and film enthusiasts.

According to festival directors Rohit Bhat and Rakesh Roshan Bhat, the opening ceremony will be held at the iconic Tagore Hall, Srinagar. This edition received over 100 submissions from 20 countries, with a jury selecting 30 films, including 20 short films, six feature films, and four documentaries, for screening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025