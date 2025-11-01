TIFFS: Bridging Cultures with Global Cinema in Srinagar

The International Film Festival of Srinagar (TIFFS) will open on November 12, featuring 30 films from 14 countries over a three-day event, organizers announced Saturday.

As the festival enters its fourth edition, it seeks to transform Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital into a lively center for global cinema by attracting filmmakers, artists, and film enthusiasts.

According to festival directors Rohit Bhat and Rakesh Roshan Bhat, the opening ceremony will be held at the iconic Tagore Hall, Srinagar. This edition received over 100 submissions from 20 countries, with a jury selecting 30 films, including 20 short films, six feature films, and four documentaries, for screening.

(With inputs from agencies.)