'Stranger Things' Set Drama: Millie Bobby Brown's Bullying Claims Against Co-Star

Millie Bobby Brown reportedly filed bullying and harassment complaints against co-star David Harbour, prompting an internal Netflix investigation. The claims arise before the final season of 'Stranger Things,' a show critical to Netflix's success. Amidst these allegations, Harbour faces rumors of personal issues. The final season airs in November.

Millie Bobby Brown, star of the hit series 'Stranger Things,' has reportedly lodged bullying and harassment complaints against her co-star David Harbour. Multiple UK outlets, including the Daily Mail and Radar Online, have reported that Netflix has initiated an internal investigation following these serious allegations.

In 'Stranger Things,' Brown plays the protagonist Eleven, a girl with psychic powers, while Harbour plays Jim Hopper, her adoptive father. Sources clarified that although Brown's complaints are grave, they do not involve sexual misconduct. The ongoing investigation has piqued curiosity but Netflix has remained tight-lipped, neither confirming nor denying the reports.

As fans eagerly await the final season, set to premiere on Netflix on November 26, Brown reportedly had a personal representative with her on set. Despite the controversy and rumors about Harbour's personal life, Netflix is determined to keep the focus on its flagship show, culminating in a theatrical release on December 31.

