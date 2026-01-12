Rising Stars Set to Shine as Women's PGT Kicks Off
The Women's PGT season-opening event features emerging golf talents including Saanvi Somu, who transitions from amateur ranks with high expectations. Despite the absence of some top players, the tournament boasts a strong lineup with 62 pro players. Four promising amateurs, including Zara Anand, are also competing.
- Country:
- India
The Women's PGT season-opener tees off with a mix of established talents and promising newcomers. Among them is Saanvi Somu, a young golfer transitioning from amateur ranks and poised to make a mark.
Saanvi, recognized for her performance in international competitions, joins 62 registered pro players, making it a record entry list for the event. While some top Indian golfers have opted out, the competition remains fierce with ten new professionals joining the lineup after qualifying rounds.
Additionally, four amateur golfers, notably Zara Anand, who plans to join college golf in the U.S. later this year, will be competing. The strong field underscores the growing depth of talent in Indian women's golf.
- READ MORE ON:
- Women's PGT
- Saanvi Somu
- Golf
- India
- Tournament
- Pros
- Amateurs
- Zara Anand
- Season
- Talent
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh's Governance Renaissance: Naidu's Vision for a Prosperous Future
India's Path to Prosperity: PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference
Inclusive Growth: Kerala’s Pathway to Prosperity Beyond Remittances
Wesley So and Carissa Yip Triumph in Thrilling Tata Steel Chess India Blitz Tournament
Shuttling Hopes: India's Top Prospects Eye the India Open