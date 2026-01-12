Left Menu

Rising Stars Set to Shine as Women's PGT Kicks Off

The Women's PGT season-opening event features emerging golf talents including Saanvi Somu, who transitions from amateur ranks with high expectations. Despite the absence of some top players, the tournament boasts a strong lineup with 62 pro players. Four promising amateurs, including Zara Anand, are also competing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:43 IST
Saanvi Somu
  • Country:
  • India

The Women's PGT season-opener tees off with a mix of established talents and promising newcomers. Among them is Saanvi Somu, a young golfer transitioning from amateur ranks and poised to make a mark.

Saanvi, recognized for her performance in international competitions, joins 62 registered pro players, making it a record entry list for the event. While some top Indian golfers have opted out, the competition remains fierce with ten new professionals joining the lineup after qualifying rounds.

Additionally, four amateur golfers, notably Zara Anand, who plans to join college golf in the U.S. later this year, will be competing. The strong field underscores the growing depth of talent in Indian women's golf.

