Telangana's Road Safety Revolution: A New Priority
Telangana Chief Minister, A Revaith Reddy, emphasized the urgency of improving road safety, urging police to enforce strict measures against traffic violations. He stressed the gravity of road accidents likening them to 'murders by human mistakes'. Proposed measures include eliminating traffic challan discounts and automatic bank deductions for violations.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that road safety will become a significant focus for the state government. He called on law enforcement to adopt stringent measures to tackle drunk driving and other road offenses.
During a state police-organized road safety event, Reddy equated the severity of road accidents to 'murders caused by human mistakes'. He criticized the negligence that leads to tragic crashes, which often result in more fatalities than battles at the country's borders.
Reddy shared his vision for heightened road safety measures, including eliminating discounts on traffic fines and enforcing automatic bank deductions for offenses such as speeding and running red lights. He also highlighted the implementation of educational initiatives to instill road rule adherence among schoolchildren.
