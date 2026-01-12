Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Bomb Blast Claims Lives of Seven Pakistani Officers

A deadly bomb blast in Pakistan's Tank district claimed the lives of seven police officers. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised their sacrifice. The attack, part of rising militancy in the region, hasn't been claimed by any group yet. Pakistan accuses Afghan Taliban of sheltering militants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic turn of events, seven Pakistani police officers lost their lives in a targeted bomb attack on their armored vehicle in Tank district on Monday. The incident, described by officials as a remote-controlled blast, has left the local law enforcement community grieving.

The powerful explosion killed five officers on the spot, with two more succumbing to wounds in hospital, according to Tank deputy police chief Pervez Shah. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed deep sorrow over the loss, hailing the officers' bravery and sacrifice for the nation's peace and future.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, although the region has seen a rise in militancy, often attributed to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. The Pakistani government alleges that Afghan soil is used as a refuge by militants to plan attacks, a charge firmly denied by Kabul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

