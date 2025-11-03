Sabrang Festival 2025: A Resplendent Revival of India's Cultural Heritage

The Sabrang Festival 2025 concluded on a high note at the iconic Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, showcasing a vibrant mix of art, poetry, music, and rich cultural exchanges over three exciting days.

Led by the skilled producer-director Farz Khan along with Shri Ashok Rajput from the Help India Foundation, this festival proudly highlighted Indian cultural expressions ranging from poetry and ghazals to folk and classical music. The festival spanned October 31 to November 2, drawing artists nationwide.

The festival's grand finale featured an exquisite blend of performances including a folk dance of India showcase, therapeutic talk shows, and collaborative instrumental acts, culminating in 'A Ghazal Journey' with esteemed artists. Rajput remarked on Sabrang as a unique blend of India's elegant cultural heritage.