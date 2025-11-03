Left Menu

Kerala State Film Awards: 'Manjummel Boys' and Veteran Stars Shine Bright

The Kerala government announced the 55th State Film Awards with 'Manjummel Boys' sweeping 10 accolades. Mammootty and Shamla Hamza secured Best Actor and Actress titles. Notably, Mammootty's skillful portrayal in 'Bramayugam' impressed jurors. Minister Saji Cherian revealed the winners alongside Prakash Raj's jury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 03-11-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:41 IST
The Kerala government announced the 55th State Film Awards, honoring the blockbuster 'Manjummel Boys' with 10 accolades, including Best Film. Mammootty and Shamla Hamza were recognized as Best Actor and Actress respectively for their compelling performances.

The awards were revealed by Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian, with a jury chaired by actor Prakash Raj. Noteworthy recipients included Chidambaram for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, and Fazil Muhammed as Best Debut Director.

Mammootty expressed gratitude while acknowledging fellow actors, calling the awards an inspiration. Prakash Raj commended the winners, highlighting Mammootty's unmatched contribution, expressing skepticism about the integrity of national awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

